JP McManus issues rallying call for TLC3 volunteers

ALMOST 9,000 volunteers have already registered for TLC3 and businesses from across Limerick are also being urged to get involved in the initiative.

Representatives from biopharmaceutical company, Regeneron, were joined by TLC3 sponsor, JP McManus at a photocall to encourage other Limerick based companies to sign-up to the big clean-up which takes place on Good Friday, April 14.

Team Limerick Clean-up partners, The Limerick Leader, Mr Binman, Live 95FM, and Limerick City and County Council also attended.

Sponsor JP McManus is urging people from across Limerick including students, teachers, parents, grandparents, and businesses to add their name to the list as soon as possible.

“We are hoping businesses across the city and county will register before our closing date on March 31,” said Mr McManus.

“Last year, over 40 companies participated in TLC2 and our aim is to double that figure this year if possible. We are delighted Regeneron have signed up for the third year in a row and we greatly appreciate their support with our clean-up”.

“I would urge people to try and save a few hours on Good Friday if you can - all are welcome and be sure to register.

“It’s social day out for a lot of people - they meet for a cup of tea after it or a hot cross bun.”

He added: “It’s great to have our TLC partners, Limerick City and County Council, Mr Binman, the Limerick Leader and Live 95FM join us here today. Their sponsorship and contribution to TLC has been immense and we couldn’t manage it without them”.

Niall O’Leary, VP – site head from Regeneron said: ‘Regeneron has been involved in TLC since our arrival to Limerick back in 2014.

"It’s a great initiative which ties in really well with our own Clean Raheen culture and commitment to keeping our site spotless. It’s a few hours well spent and we encourage other companies to join us.”