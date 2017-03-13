Limerick is 'savage' in best sense, says comics creator
NEW GRAPHIC NOVEL: CREATORS INSPIRED BY CRIME, CHARM, CHARACTERS AND HUMOUR OF CITY
Savage Town, a new graphic novel set in Limerick
A NEW GRAPHIC novel has been inspired by crime in Limerick at the turn of the millennium.
Savage Town, a graphic novel from co-creators Philip Barrett and Declan Shalvey, is loosely based on real events in Limerick nearly a decade ago, and follows its protagonist Jimmy “Hardy” Savage up the criminal ladder.
Mr Shalvey, who lived in Limerick while he studied at the Limerick School of Art & Design, said: “Limerick, to me, is the underdog city of Ireland. It’s not Dublin, the capital.
“It’s not Cork, the one that thinks it’s the capital, and it’s not the tourist mecca that is Galway. As a result, Limerick is often overlooked.
“I think it has a bit of a chip on its shoulder,” he said referring to the city’s crime-ridden past, and its portrayal in Angela’s Ashes.
“But Limerick is a wonderful place with some wonderful people. I miss it,” added the Clare native. The novel was also inspired by the film adaptation of Roddy Doyle’s The Snapper, and other well-known Irish films, including The General and The Guard.
“With Savage Town, I really wanted to capture the culture I know so well; the irreverence, the humour, the harshness and the charm and show it in a comic.
"I feel the Irish are well represented in film, theatre, literature, but not much in this medium. There’s a specific tone to the book that we achieve with the dialogue, the slang, the faces of the characters and the subtle gestures that makes Savage Town a beast of its own,” he said.
The novel is being released by the comic book publishing giant behind the worldwide hit The Walking Dead, US publishers Image.
Shalvey has worked for major publishers, among them Marvel characters including Punisher, Deadpool, and Nick Fury; as well as contributing to a new Batman series for DC Comics last year.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on