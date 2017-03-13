Limerick company connecting schools to information superhighway

Limerick based enet, has signed a new contract to supply superfast broadband network connectivity to a number of schools in Limerick, writes David Hurley.

The contracts have been awarded by the national education and research network HEAnet on behalf of the Department of Education and Skills.

It means a total of 22 schools (primary and secondary) across the city and county are now connected to enet networks.

“Digital applications can utterly transform the prospects of individual students and completely overhaul the entire educational landscape, so we are tremendously proud of our participation in the delivery of world-class broadband to these schools,” said Conal Henry ceo of enet.

The enet solution is transforming the schools’ broadband connectivity, creating the capacity to revolutionise the educational experience for thousands of students. Already, schools are significantly benefiting from the technological jump – in some cases using adapted iPads instead of traditional text books as a means of delivering the curriculum.

“Work carried out in existing 100Mbs-enabled schools has shown that our high-quality broadband infrastructure facilitates a wide range of learning experiences. Students can now take a virtual tour of a museum to study a famous painting; they can chat and follow-up online with teachers; they can participate in virtual study groups with classmates or collaborators regardless of their physical location and they can even catch-up on a class that they missed in real time,” added Mr Henry.

Founded by Limerick property developer Michael Tiernan more than a decade ago, enet employs around 70 people in Plassey and in Dublin.