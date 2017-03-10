Emergency services attend scene of Limerick road collision

Diversions are in place on the main Limerick to Kerry road following a multi-vehicle collision in Abbeyfeale.

The accident at Main Street in the town took place just before 5pm this Friday.

Two units from Abbeyfeale Fire station were dispatched to the scene and specialist cutting equipment was used to free the occupants of one of the vehicles.

The assistance of a tow-truck was requested to clear the scene of the accident – resulting in the closure of the road in both directions.

LIM/KERRY N21 Limerick/Tralee Rd closed at Abbeyfeale following a crash. Diversions in place. Heavy delays both ways https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 10, 2017

While a number of people required medical treatment, it is understood that nobody was seriously injured.

The N21 is expected to fully reopen later this Friday night.