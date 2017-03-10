Man charged over knife robbery at Limerick store

A man is due before a special sitting of Limerick District Court later today after he was charged in connection with an armed robbery in the city.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardai investigating the incident which happened at a premises on Thomas Street.

A spokesman for the Garda Press Office said gardai were alerted to the incident at around 11am on Thursday.

“A lone raider entered a shop armed with a large knife; he threatened the female shop assistant before demanded cash. The raider then left the shop with an undisclosed amount of cash,” he said.

A man who was arrested during a follow-up search, was detained at Henry Street garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.