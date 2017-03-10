Investigation underway following early-morning house fire in Limerick

An investigation in underway following an early-morning house fire in County Limerick.

Three units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to Patrickswell when the alarm was raised shortly after 5.30am this Friday.

They remained at the scene for almost two hours and have since returned to Limerick Fire Station at Mulgrave Street in the city

It is understood the house was not occupied and there are no reports of any injuries.

Gardai are investigating the circumstances of the fire.