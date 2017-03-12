Capital Limerick gain: group set to look to finance

A GROUP composed of Limerick-born professionals based in Dublin will explore opportunities for financial services firms in the region later this month.

Capital Limerick will host its second major event at 6.30pm on Wednesday, March 29, at the Westin Hotel in Dublin’s Westmoreland Street.

There, a panel discussion will take place, featuring top economics lecturer at the University of Limerick, Dr Stephen Kinsella, Eamonn Fallon, senior vice-president of Limerick-based firm Northern Trust and Carolanne Cunningham, of Bank of America leasing.

The evening discussion will be moderated by Donal O’Donovan, business editor at the Irish Independent.

Capital Limerick spokesperson and founder Clair Hayes said: “The Mid-West is home to domestic and international investment managers, leasing operators, banks, payment service providers and other financial services firms. With the help of our panel of experts, we want to explore the attractiveness of the Mid-West and to examine if Limerick and the Mid-West is, or can become, a viable alternative option to Dublin’s IFSC, particularly in a post-Brexit era.”

Capital Limerick was established last year by a group of Limerick business and professional people based in Dublin.

They came together to promote and enhance Limerick’s profile and reputation in Dublin as one of the state’s prime economic and socio-cultural hubs and as a centre of excellence in leadership.

It’s reaching out to the thousands of Limerick people living and working in Dublin, and who are united around that goal.

Among its membership are former Limerick Leader journalist Barry Duggan, Stephen O’Byrnes, MKC Communications, Seamus Hennessy of the STL Group and government advisor Patricia Ryan.

The event later this month is being sponsored by Northern Trust, Matheson and the Elder Healthcare Group.

While attendance is free, numbers are limited: to register, email hello@capitallimerick.com.