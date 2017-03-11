Open meeting on €150m Limerick Northern Distributor Road

A GROUP set up in opposition to the €150m Northern Distributor Road will this Saturday hold an open meeting outlining their vision of where the link should go.

The East Limerick Action Group (ELAG) will hold the meeting at Ahane GAA Club from 4pm.

It follows the news that fresh plans for the road – which may link the city’s northside with Plassey, the Dublin Road, and ultimately the M7 – will be debated at the May meeting of Limerick City and County Council.

Residents along the Mountshannon Road and its surrounds remain opposed to the scheme for fears over flooding in the area.

ELAG has already described the plans outlined by the council as “reckless, environmentally destructive and wholly unnecessary”.

Valerie Foley, who chairs the group say they have been “inundated” with messages of support and she noted that every house they had visited since the council had “dusted off and resubmitted”.

The original proposals were decisively rejected by council members in August 2015.

But it is understood this time around, with a ‘flyover’ set to traverse the Mountshannon Road, opposition from council members – who ultimately have the final say on the scheme – will be diminished.

Ms Foley said that ELAG had been able to piece together a collection of images, maps and plans that showed the proposed route and all the information would now be on display in Ahane GAA hall.

The meeting comes as council chief executive Conn Murray upped the ante on the controversial link.

Speaking to Limerick’s business community at an event in the Savoy Hotel, he said it is “critical piece of the jigsaw” in terms of delivering foreign direct investment to the city.

“The Northern Distributor Road, which will come before our council shortly, must be delivered. It is a critical piece of infrastructure, which connects our airport, opens up the north part of our city, and indeed gives huge opportunities to south county Clare. It links us back right across the university and at the heart of that is the Limerick Institute of Technology which is growing its campus to meet the needs that we know are coming down the track.”