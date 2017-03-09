Limerick-based trio Rusangano Family win Choice Music Prize

LIMERICK-based trio Rusangano Family have won the RTÉ Choice Music Prize for Irish album of the year.

The rap/hip-hop/electro outfit won the award - seen by many as Ireland's answer to the Mercury Prize - at an event in Dublin's Vicar Street this Thursday night.

Rusangano, made up of MynameisjOhn – alter ego of Clare man John Lillis, who plies his trade in Limerick – Zimbabwean born, Shannon raised, Limerick identifying rapper God Knows Jonas and vocalist MuRLI – based in Limerick, but of Togolese descent, beat off competition from the choice of Irish music for the award, which carries a €10,000 prize.

They scooped All Tvvins, Bantum, Wallis Bird, The Divine Comedy, Lisa Hannigan, Katie Kim, Overhead, The Albatross and We Cut Corners - all of whom performed at the event, along with a blistering performance by the Limerick based trio. James Vincent McMorrow was also nominated.

The electric and powerful album was bursting with samples from the inner reaches of producer MynameisjOhn’s mind and driven by the insightful, socially engaged lyrics of vocalists God Knows Jonas and MuRLI and was perhaps the most vital album of the last twelve months, drawing heavily on themes of immigration and the places and sounds that have influenced each of them in turn.

The 12th annual Choice - backed for the first time by RTE this year - "celebrates and acknowledge the best in Irish recorded music".

It has become one of the highlights of the calendar since its inception in 2005 and is awarded to the Irish Album of the Year, as chosen from a shortlist of ten releases by a panel of twelve Irish music media professionals and industry experts.

The prize fund for the winning act was provided by IMRO and IRMA.