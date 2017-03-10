Limerick village 'left out' of high speed broadband link-up

THE INSTALLATION of new fibre broadband near Mungret had raised hopes that the village would be covered after years of disappointment for residents - but it seems that those in the heart of the village will have to wait that bit longer.

A new connection, which will provide parts of Dooradoyle and Raheen with speeds of up to one gigabit, is creeping closer to Mungret than ever before, and will go live in the next few weeks.

However, it appears the village has again lost out, and will have to wait for the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) for a complete rollout of high-speed broadband.

There was confusion among residents in Mungret this week, as some reported that they were offered fibre powered broadband, while some of their neighbours were not eligible. “Anyone that has been sold broadband by Eir will be eligible for it - this is based on eircodes so is very targeted,” said an Eir spokesperson.

“Village centre addresses are expected to be part of the National Broadband Plan footprint,” said the spokesperson.

“While that means that some will be left out initially, the good news is that they will get fibre broadband at a later date. We understand that the NBP tender is intended to be launched before the end of the current year,” continued the spokesperson.

Mungret Village can currently only avail of speeds up to 24MB, but the estates on the outskirts, namely Mungret Woods and Ard Aulin, will soon be connected to high-speed broadband - “hence our recent activity”, says Eir.

Deputy Mayor of the Metropolitan District of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said that he is “disillusioned” over the broadband snub to Mungret.

“Mungret is within the metropolitan area and has no broadband service, but a few miles out the road, further outside the metropolitan area, Clarina and Patrickswell have high speed broadband. It is nothing short of a disgrace,” he said.

“I feel hugely angered and disappointed after we believed we finally secured broadband that now we are being told by the same organisation that we are not getting it. We cannot wait infinitely for the National Broadband Plan to roll out – we must see action soon, to see the full potential of Mungret be exploited as a prime location for small business,” added Cllr Butler.