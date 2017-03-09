Jobs to follow as work starts on €10m Shannon office block

THE sod was turned on a new €10m office block in the Shannon Free Zone this Wednesday.

The high-spec 55,000 sq ft facility, located on the newly named Airport Avenue, is the first speculative new-build by Shannon Commercial Properties, a Shannon Group Plc company as part of a €25 million first phase redevelopment programme at the Free Zone.

In excess of 120 construction jobs will be sustained during construction, with "significant jobs" promised after its completion by May of next year.

The versatile new building will comprise four 13,500 sq ft. floors and is suitable for single or multiple tenancies.

Minister of State at the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Pat Breen launched the building and, attending the sod turning, said that the investment had the capacity to attract significant new employment into the region, specifically "hundreds of jobs into the Shannon Free Zone”.

Shannon Group CEO Matthew Thomas said the company was “building in response to market demand.

"We worked closely with the IDA on our research and know that this type of high-end office space is in demand at the moment and without having put a shovel to soil, we have already received enquiries.

"To that end, we are confident that this investment will further strengthen the investment in the Shannon Free Zone and will bring significant jobs to Shannon, Clare and the Mid-West region.”

Shannon Group chair Rose Hynes said: "Our objective is to deliver the type of investment that will facilitate major job creation, either from IDA clients or the indigenous sector.

"Ireland remains an extremely attractive investment location and in a national context Shannon, not least because of the presence of an international airport, is a key asset. Our challenge prior to this has been a lack of appropriate facilities to fully capitalise on this opportunity but we are quickly addressing that through this and other investments," she added.

Shannon Commercial Properties CEO Ray O’Driscoll added that the investment would "deliver a very significant return for the region due to the high specifications of the building and also because of the market demand for high-end office space".