Bras on the line on Limerick's southside

A CLOTHES-line pegged with 82 bras was strung out across Southill Area Centre this Wednesday as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations.

Ladies in the southside of the city marked the movement for women's rights with an initiative entitled Leave Your Bra at the Door.

Leave Your Bra at the Door is a unique collaboration of stories ‘of old’ told by a group of women, many of who grew up in the Southill area.

The stories featured the Saturday night before Sunday Mass preparations, the parcels from America, the grey hand-me-downs, first bra fittings and the heartfelt reflections of two breast cancer survivors. This event was organised by the Southside International Women’s Group and featured a number of other live performances on the day.

Karen Fitzgibbon who works with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board and is directing Leave Your Bra at the Door spoke about how the idea for this production came about. “We were brainstorming ideas and we came up with the idea to talk about our first bra fittings. One of the ladies in the group said she never had a bra fitting because all hers were just hand-me-downs, but that was her story, that was her first bra fitting!”

Karen recorded each of these women’s stories and wrote them into monologues to be performed at the event.

Anne Kinsella, founder of the Southside Women’s Group who will be celebrating their 10 year anniversary on March 10, recited her own monologue at the event. Anne, who suffered from breast cancer, told the story of her first bra fitting after having breast surgery. Anne felt that through telling her story she could help raise awareness for breast cancer.