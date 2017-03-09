Limerick gardai seize car which was not taxed for five years

A car which had not been taxed for five years was seized by Limerick gardai earlier this week.

The Opel car was initially stopped after members of the divisional traffic corps observed that one of the front lights was not working properly.

However, on further examination it was discovered that the motor tax was out of date since 2012.

Not such a 'bright' idea. Driver stopped in Limerick for bulb malfunction. Tax found to be out of date since 2012. Car seized pic.twitter.com/KRw5i7S6M7 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 8, 2017

Separately, a motorist who was detected driving at high speed on the M20 motorway faces the prospect of three penalty points and a €80 fine.

The vehicle was stopped after it was observed driving at 164kph – 44kph above the limit.