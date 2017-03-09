Limerick brothers spent night in prison together after handing themselves in

TWO brothers who were separately being sought by gardai surrendered themselves together earlier this week so they could “keep each other company” in Limerick Prison, a court has heard.

Paul O’Donoghue (31) and Liam O’Donoghue (28) both of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect pleaded guilty to public order charges when they appeared before Limerick District Court on Tuesday having presented themselves to gardai the previous day.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendants had both previously failed to appear in court resulting in Bench Warrants being issued for their arrest.

Sergeant John Moloney, prosecuting, said Paul O’Donoghue was arrested in the early hours of February 5, 2016 after gardai were alerted to a disturbance near the junction of Byrne Avenue and Talbot Avenue.

“He was extremely intoxicated and was shouting and roaring,” he said.

Keith O’Donoghue was before the court to face charges relating to an incident at Lord Edward Street on October 22, last.

Judge O’Leary was told he was “extremely intoxicated and abusive” when approached by gardai.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her clients, who each have more than 20 previous convictions, have now “seen the light” having spent Monday night in Limerick Prison.

The brothers, she said, were detained in a cell together and had to sleep on matresses on the floor because of the overcrowing situation.

“They had never been beyond the reception area of the prison before, it was not a plesant experience. They did not like it,” she said.

Ms Ryan said her clients had made a decision “to go to prison at the same time to keep each other company” and she said the experience was one they don’t want to repeat.

Judge O’Leary said she was willing to take the brothers at their word and she adjourned sentencing to September 13, next, requesting that a Garda Progress Report be available on that date.