Man taken to Limerick hospital following river rescue

A man is said to be in a critical condition at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) after he was rescued from the River Fergus in Ennis this Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 12pm after the man was seen entering the water near Mill Road in the town.

Three units of Clare Fire and Rescue Service, gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene after the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

After being taken from the water, the man was transferred to UHL for further treatment.

Gardai at Ennis have launched an investigation into the incident.