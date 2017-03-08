Inmate acquitted of slashing illegal money lender from Limerick

AN Illegal money lender from Limerick was allegedly slashed across the face with a razor blade less than three months after he was jailed, a court has heard.

Ray McInerney, aged 41, who has an address at Rhebogue Hill, Rhebogue was jailed in January 2014 after pleaded guilty to “engaging in the business of money lending” without a licence at various locations in Limerick on dates between January 1, 2010 and July 9, 2012.

Last week, a 28-year-old Cork man was acquitted of assaulting Mr McInerney during an incident at Portlaoise Prison on March 30, 2014.

During the trial at Portlaoise Circuit Court, Mr McInerney said he was washing his face in his cell when the accused lunged at at him with a blade – cutting him on the righthand side of the face.

Mr McInerney said that the accused then ran from the cell and that he was in shock after the incident and that there was a lot of blood.

A medical report read into the record by State prosecutor Will Fennelly, stated that Mr McInerney sustained a laceration wound on his right cheek, running from his right ear down to the angle of his mouth.

The wound had to be sutured and bleeding-controlled. Mr McInerney received 22 stitches.

The court heard that Mr McInerney and the accused man – Scott Morrissey, aged 28, of Cranford Pines, Ballincollig – had been cellmates for two or three weeks before the incident.

While it was accepted that Mr McInerney was moved out of the cell a few days earlier there was a dispute as to who had requested that he be moved out.

Geraldine Fitzpatrick BL, defending said Mr Morrissey had requested that Mr McInerney be moved, as he (Mr McInerney) was suicidal.

However, the alleged injured party he told the court that it was he who had asked to be moved from the cell.

In evidence, he said he had been washing his face before the accused came in, and then going over his face with a razor.

After further questioning, he accepted “it could have been a razor” he had in his hand when he went to get assistance after the alleged assault.

“If you’re trying to imply it, I didn’t cut myself, unless I used a machete,” said the witness.

Garda Kenneth Allen, told the court the defendant denied the allegations when interview telling gardai: “I assaulted nobody.”

The accused said he went to Mr McInerney’s cell to “relieve the tension” between them after Mr he had been moved.

“He came at me with a razor so I pushed him away,” said Mr Morrissey.

The accused told gardaí that Mr McInerney had been “self-confessed suicidal” and he, the accused, had been finding it hard to sleep when sharing a cell.

The jury found the accused not guilty following several hours of deliberations.