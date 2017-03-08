Trailer seized in Limerick village was missing a wheel

A MOTORIST is facing prosecution after gardai seized a trailer which was missing a wheel.

The detection was made in Adare earlier this week at a checkpoint which was manned by members of the divisional traffic corps.

A number of other vehicles were impounded on the same day under the provisions of the Road Traffic Act as they did not have motor tax or insurance.

Limerick Traffic: Checkpoint in Adare 3 cars impounded for no tax or

insurance. Trailer impounded with missing wheel. Court to follow. pic.twitter.com/bS0IEcXJQC — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 7, 2017

According to gardai, the tax on one of the cars expired almost four years ago.