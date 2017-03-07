Largest tax defaulter in Limerick fined €370,307

A SOLICITOR, an architect, a newspaper distributor, and an agricultural contractor are among those in Limerick published under the latest list of tax defaulters by the Revenue.

Some 76 taxpayers nationally are published in respect of the three month period up to December 31, with settlements amounting to €11.06m is in these cases.

The largest fine received in Limerick was to Robotic Electronic Systems Ltd, engineers/technical consultants based on O'Connell Street, for €370,307 for underdeclaration of corporation tax. This included tax of €151,559, interest of €67,189, and penalties of €151,559.

An electrical appliances manufacturer, Advanced Vacuum Solutions Limited, with an address at 5 Pery Square, has been fined a total of €243,481 for underdeclaration of corporation tax in a Revenue audit case.

This sum included tax of €114,611, interest of €14,259, and a penalty of €114,611.

A newspaper distributor, Patrick Collins, of Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, has been fined a total of €284,839.20 for underdeclaration of VAT and income tax in a Revenue audit case.

This included tax of €131,445, interest of €54,810.45, and penalties of €98,583.75.

Engineering contractors Hattori Precision Engineering Ltd, with an address on O'Connell Street, has been fined €282,654, for underdeclaration of corporation tax. This sum included tax of €114,847, interest of €52,960, and penalties of €114,847.

A medical equipment manufacturer and distributor, NT-MDT Service & Logistics Ltd, with an address in the National Technological Park in Plassey, has been fined €233,585, for underdeclaration of income tax. This figure included tax of €153,803, interest of €42,078, and penalties of €37,704.

Shane O'Neill, a company director and courier, with an address at Ballynoe, Cahir Road, Mungret, has been fined a total of €48,695 for underdeclaration of income tax in a Revenue audit case. This included tax of €31,414, interest of €7,856, and penalties of €9,424.

Settlements are only published when the extensive voluntary disclosure options are not availed of and the default arises as a result of careless or deliberate behaviour, the Revenue has stressed.

Settlements are published when Revenue accepts a specified sum arising from a settlement, instead of instituting court proceedings for the recovery of the penalties.

There were 254 cases where an individual or company received a court fine or another court penalty - again in the three months up to December 31, totalling €612,705.

Other court penalties include suspended sentences, community service in lieu of imprisonment, and one closure order.

Among those in Limerick who have received court fines or another court penalty are:

Brian Ahern, Ardhu Terrace, Iona Drive, North Circular Road, architect/architectural services - €2,500 - two counts of failure of lodge income tax returns

John Sheehan, Annagh, Galbally, agricultural contractor - €1,250 - one count of failing to lodge income tax returns

Gillian Quinn, Banklodge, Corcamore, Clarina, courier/delivery services - €1,250 - one count of failing to lodge income tax returns

Elizabeth McGrath, Athlunkard Street, solicitor - €5,000 - two counts of failing to lodge income tax returns

Liam Jaynes, Ballyann, Rathkeale, welder - €1,250 - one count of failing to lodge income tax returns

David Egan, Gorthnagloss, Templeglantine, manufacturer - €1,250 - one count of failing to lodge income tax returns

Anthony Egan, Lyne Cottage, Newtown, Clarina, builder/building contractor - €2,500 - two counts of failing to lodge income tax returns

John Doherty, The Old Pike, Newcastle West, tarmacadam contractor/farmer - €1,250 - one count of failing to lodge income tax returns

John Collins, Raleighstown, Grange, Kilmallock, puncture repairs - €6,250 - five counts of failing to lodge income tax returns

Mark Bourke, Glasgow Park, Roxboro, courier - €2,500 - one count of misuse of marked mineral oil

Joseph Collins, Rockspring Gardens, Ennis Road, self-employed - €2,500 - one count of misuse of marked mineral oil

Daniel O'Connor, Clondrinagh Park, Ennis Road, occupation not known - €5,000 - two counts of misuse of marked mineral oil

Patrick McNamara, O'Malley Park, Southill, haulier - €5,000 - one count of illegal selling of cigarettes

Michelle Ukaigwe, Riverfield, Caherconlish, occupation not known - €2,500 - one count of illegal selling of cigarettes