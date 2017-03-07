Man airlifted to University Hospital Limerick following fatal road collison

A MAN who was seriously injured in a road crash in County Kerry yesterday afternoon is being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

A woman in her 70s died when her car was in collision with another car being driven by the man who is aged in his 20s.

The collision happened on the N72 between Killarney and Mallow at around 2.25pm on Tuesday.

The man was airlifted from the scene to UHL with what have been described by gardai as serious injuries.

Gardai at Killarney are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.