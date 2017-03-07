Focus on International Women’s Day in Limerick

NIAMH Briggs, the captain of Ireland women’s rugby team, will be among the speakers in Limerick to mark International Women’s Day this week.

Ms Briggs, a Limerick native, will join an impressive line-up of women who have forged successful paths in their respective careers at Villiers School on the North Circular Road this Wednesday, March 8.

The school said that this event “is a celebration of women who have surpassed the gender boundaries to step into and be successful in male dominated roles.”

Their line-up of guest speakers includes Rose Hynes, of the Shannon Airport group, Dr Wynette Redington, academic & researcher, and the only female academic on the UL Governing Authority board, Professor Colette Cowan, chief executive of UL Hospitals Group, author Judi Curtin and Ms Briggs, from 9.15am, followed by a questions and answers session.

There will also be a panel discussion urging women to “be bold for a change” at an event in the city.

Organised by Emma Langford, the folk singer and founder of the group, Limerick Lady, a grassroots movement with a focus on shining a spotlight on female performing artists, it too will shine a light on women in a variety of careers.

It will be held from 6-8pm, on March 8, in Chez le Fab, Arthur’s Quay, and feature Ruth Crean, founder of the Stormy Teacup, Ann Blake of Impact Theatre, Olivia Carrig, project manager in Dell, Sarah Jane Hennelly, a general election candidate for the Social Democrats. Also featured will be Louise McCormick, sound engineer and music producer, author Roisín Meaney, Aoife Potter-Cogan, festivals organiser with Limerick Arts Office, and Niamh Dunne, vocalist and violinist, Beoga.

Other speakers will include Valerie Dolan, of Dolan’s pub, Olivia O’Sullivan, founder of the Eat In Limerick project, and Deirdre Barrett, of ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services.

Music and dance will be from Miss Lavelle, Jen Ní Mhaoileoin, Fiona Marie Booth, Louise O'Flanagan and Birgit Burhenne.

Admission is free, and funds raised on the night will go to ADAPT Domestic Abuse Services in Rosbrien.

There will also be a women in media panel discussion in the University of Limerick, while a special event to mark International Women’s Day will take place on Dell's EMC campus at 10.30am.

The event, held in collaboration with University of Limerick and supported by Johnson & Johnson, will explore the challenge of ‘Changing Mindsets’ in the working world.