'We have the venue and the facilities': JP McManus on Ryder Cup for Adare

THE RYDER Cup could well be making its way to Limerick in 2026, with Adare Manor owner JP McManus indicating his desire that the course would be "in the hat" for a bid to host the prestigious golfing tournament.

Speaking for the first time about his hopes to host the event at this Monday morning's jobs announcement, Adare Manor owner Mr McManus said that the resort's golf course will have all the ingredients needed to host such an event.

"There’s a lot of competition for something like that, we’d only hope that our name would be in the hat," the Limerick man said at the reception to announce more than 300 jobs in the resort this Monday, attended by jobs minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor.

"I think we have the venue, I think we have the facilities, but it’ll need a lot of support apart from that to get something like the Ryder Cup," he added.

Mr McManus said that he was particularly excited about the development of the golf course, adding that he "has no doubt" that it would "make" the entire refurbishment.

"Hopefully it’ll be done to the standards that everybody is expecting. From what I see, I’m very pleased with the way things are going, and hopefully it’ll be all systems go towards the end of the year," he said.

The golf course, which is being designed by world-renowned golf course designer Tom Fazio, is set to open in September of this year.

It will then "take its place among the finest golf courses in Europe", Adare bosses have said.

Champion jockey AP McCoy, who was at the jobs announcement this morning, told the Limerick Leader that he was “excited” to try out the newly redesigned course, which previously played host to the Irish Open and JP’s Pro-Am.

“I'm a very keen golfer, so I'm very much looking forward to getting out on the golf course. I had a look around, it's very different. It's similar, but different. It's going to be so well manicured,” he said.

“It's going to be off the charts, in terms of a golf course. There won't be any golf courses like it in Ireland anyway, and I'm not even sure there'll be any like it in Europe,” added Mr McCoy.

It has already been confirmed that the JP McManus Pro-Am will return to the course in July 2020, which could offer a glimpse of what the Ryder Cup would be like if it were to follow suit.

It is thought that Mr McManus also plans to return the Irish Open to the Adare course, with a Ryder Cup dream a long-term goal.

Earlier this year, golfer Padraig Harrington tested the course and offered his expert opinion.

Harrington was accompanied by Adare Manor CEO Colm Hannon, golf pro Gary Howie and golf course superintendent Alan MacDonnell as he examined the “six different sand samples from a few different countries”, plus one from a local supplier.