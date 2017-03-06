Good Friday drinking ban 'totally pointless', says Limerick priest

A LIMERICK priest has said that legislation banning the sale of alcohol on Good Friday is “absolutely and totally pointless”.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Fr Joe Young said that people should be allowed to make up their own minds on whether they drink alcohol on the day – regardless of whether it is in a public house.

“It wouldn’t bother me at all if pubs opened on Good Friday. But I think the real issue is getting lost in this debate – why do people feel the need to drink on Good Friday? Ireland’s relationship with alcohol, particularly in the context of mental health, depression and suicide has to be examined.

“We can’t ignore the amount of people taking their own lives and the role that alcohol plays,” said Fr Young, formerly parish priest in Southill and now chaplain with the brothers of Charity in Bawnmore.

Fr Iggy O’Donovan, of the Augustinians in Limerick, said that he has even been invited to parties on Good Friday.

“Holy Thursday is now a day where sales go up because the pub is closed and people are having parties,” said Fr O’Donovan, adding that he’s indifferent to whether pubs open on the religious day.

Fr Seamus Enright, rector of the Redemptorists in Limerick, said he’s “neutral” on the issue.

“A part of me feels that it’s nice to have a day in the year that isn’t commercial, and there’s another bit of be that feels Ireland has changed a lot, and not everybody is Catholic and religious, and in other countries people live out their faith without any civic or legal supports.

"A part of me would like to keep it, and another part of me wouldn’t be very upset if it were to change,” said Fr Enright.

Publicans are calling for the legislation banning the sale of alcohol on Good Friday to be changed, saying the law is detrimental to business.

Limerick pubs were famously allowed an exemption in 2010 due a Munster versus Leinster match at Thomond Park on Good Friday.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland has described the current law which prohibits the sale of alcohol on Good Friday as "archaic" and “discriminatory”.

They are calling for an amendment to the licensing laws to permit all licensed premises to trade normally on the day.

“We do think that for a modern, multicultural city, that people would have the choice as to whether or not they wish to go to a public house,” said Limerick publican and city councillor Jerry O’Dea, who is also secretary for the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

“At the moment, the situation is unfortunately a bit ludicrous, and for tourists staying in the city, they’re very confused as to where they stand,” he added.

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the VFI, said the public view the law as being completely out-of-date.

“The law is over 90 years old. In 2017 Consumers should have the option to go out for a drink on Good Friday if they so choose. Indeed, many are choosing to drink at home or organise house parties on the day. Friday itself is a very important trading day – for many publicans it accounts for 30% of their weekly business – and this is especially true of bank holiday weekends,” he said.

“The Government claim to be ready for Brexit but their inability to make a simple law change makes one wonder.

“Publicans have been engaging with politicians on this issue for the last six years but the constant response is the issue will be addressed as part of a new Sale of Alcohol Bill. It’s as if ministers are living in never never land while the rest of us have to live in the real world,” he added.

The VFI are now calling on Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald to introduce the necessary legislation in time for Easter 2017, and to avoid further procrastination by deferring it to the Sale of Alcohol Bill.

In the past, stores have noted a boost in alcohol sales on Holy Thursdays, as customers prepare for the one-day prohibition.