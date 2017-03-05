Coroner told Limerick gardai received anonymous letter following woman's death

GARDAI investigating the death of a woman who fell down the stairs at her home say they are satisfied her death is not suspicious despite receiving an anonymous letter suggesting otherwise.

Details of the handwritten letter, which was sent to the office of Chief Superintendent David Sheahan, emerged last week during an inquest into the woman’s death.

Coroner John McNamara was told the woman’s husband found her in an unresponsive state at the bottom of the stairs at around 10am on September 17, last.

The 66-year-old, who suffered from an underlying health condition, lived with her husband at their home in the city.

A post mortem examination showed she sustained multiple injuries which were consistent with her having fallen down the stairs.

Pathologist, Dr Emer Caffrey said death was due to “shock secondary to multiple injuries including a cervical spinal fracture”.

During the inquest, Insp Paul Reidy produced the letter which was sent to Chief Supt Sheahan in recent weeks.

The letter which was given to the coroner and then shown to relatives of the deceased was not read out in public but Mr McNamara confirmed it suggested the pensioner’s death had been suspicious.

Insp Reidy confirmed that gardai are satisfied there is no foundation to the claims. “It was thoroughly investigated, we are satisfied there is nothing suspicious,” he said

Noting the concerns of the woman’s family, the coroner said it was important that they be made aware of the letter’s existence and that it be placed on the file into the woman’s death.

“The guards have investigated it but there are no concerns in relation to you mother’s death.

“They are not attributing any credence to it,” he said.

Mr McNamara recorded a verdict of accidental death in accordance with the medical evidence.