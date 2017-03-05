Houses fetch over €18m in Limerick in past six weeks

PROPERTIES worth over €18 million have sold across Limerick city and county over the past six weeks, the latest listings with the Property Price Register show.

In all, some 115 houses changed hands between January and the first two weeks of February.

Three of the most expensive homes to sell in Limerick were in Castletroy, where each fetched in excess of €500,000.

The most expensive to sell was Craig House, Golf Links Road for €560,000; 32 Foxhollow, Golf Links Road, sold for €550,000, and 13 Caislean Nua, again on the Golf Links Road fetched €522,000.

Craig House, which spans over 3000 sq ft and includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple reception rooms, sold for below its asking price of €590,000.

The register – the national database of all house sales – shows that there were 1,833 house sales in Limerick in 2016 – down slightly from the just over 2,000 sold in 2015.

Sales for Limerick, however, remain buoyant in comparison with most other counties in Munster.

Clare saw 1,121 house sales in 2016, 1,288 properties sold in Tipperary, 1,385 sold in Kerry, 1,419 sold in Waterford, but Cork continues to lead demand, with over 5,300 house sales in the Rebel County last year.

There are currently over 1,300 houses to buy in Limerick, with nearly 900 of those priced under €250,000.

Less than 60 properties in Limerick are priced over €400,000, and just seven have price-tags in excess of €700,000.

On the commercial front in the city, a property on William Street – currently occupied by bookmaker Paddy Power on a long leasehold – sold for €1,180,000 – some €350,000 above its reserve.

- Sold! Over 100 houses in Limerick find new owners in past six weeks:

** In a small number of transactions included in the register the price shown does not represent the full market price of the property concerned for a variety of reasons