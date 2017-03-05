Houses fetch over €18m in Limerick in past six weeks

Sold! Over 100 houses in Limerick find new owners in past six weeks

Anne Sheridan

Reporter:

Anne Sheridan

Houses fetch over €18m in Limerick in past six weeks

Craig House on the Golf Links Road in Castletroy sold for €560,000

PROPERTIES worth over €18 million have sold across Limerick city and county over the past six weeks, the latest listings with the Property Price Register show.

In all, some 115 houses changed hands between January and the first two weeks of February.

Three of the most expensive homes to sell in Limerick were in Castletroy, where each fetched in excess of €500,000.

The most expensive to sell was Craig House, Golf Links Road for €560,000; 32 Foxhollow, Golf Links Road, sold for €550,000, and 13 Caislean Nua, again on the Golf Links Road fetched €522,000.

Craig House, which spans over 3000 sq ft and includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and multiple reception rooms, sold for below its asking price of €590,000.

The register – the national database of all house sales – shows that there were 1,833 house sales in Limerick in 2016 – down slightly from the just over 2,000 sold in 2015.

Sales for Limerick, however, remain buoyant in comparison with most other counties in Munster.

Clare saw 1,121 house sales in 2016, 1,288 properties sold in Tipperary, 1,385 sold in Kerry, 1,419 sold in Waterford, but Cork continues to lead demand, with over 5,300 house sales in the Rebel County last year.

There are currently over 1,300 houses to buy in Limerick, with nearly 900 of those priced under €250,000.

Less than 60 properties in Limerick are priced over €400,000, and just seven have price-tags in excess of €700,000.

On the commercial front in the city, a property on William Street – currently occupied by bookmaker Paddy Power on a long leasehold – sold for €1,180,000 – some €350,000 above its reserve.

- Sold! Over 100 houses in Limerick find new owners in past six weeks:

€246,000  124 Kylemore, School House Road, Monaleen

€139,500  71 Lynwood Park

€122,000  91 Old Windmill Court, Lower Gerald Griffin Street

€87,500  309 Abbey River Court

€235,000  Newbridge, Askeaton

€235,000  30 Greenview Close, Glencairn, Dooradoyle

€275,000  85 Oakfield, Father Russell Road, Dooradoyle

€385,506  Carrowkeel, Lisnagry

€135,000  Derrybeg, Rosbrien, Ballyclough

€200,000  Mulcair Drive, Annacotty

€35,000  5a Johnsgate Village, New Road

€230,000  2 Shelbourne Villas, Farranshone

€152,000  58 Meadowbrook, Mill Road, Corbally

€88,105  78 Daar River Walk, Newcastle West

€22,500  Main Street, Cappamore

€209,500  100 Evanwood, Golf Links Road

€150,000  16 Chesterfield Grove, Castletroy View

€110,000  1 Johnsgate Village, John Street

€199,911.45  109 Evanwood, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€134,855  123 Arraview, Newcastle West

€217,000  29 Ashfort, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€132,500  74 The Paddocks, Newcastle West

€560,000  Craig House, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€240,000  Rathurd, Ballysheedy

€135,000  83 Cois Ghruda, Kilbane, Castletroy

€60,000  91 Templegreen, Newcastle West

€60,000  93 Templegreen, Newcastle West

€70,000  Rathcannon, Athlacca, Kilmallock

€237,445  103 Evanwood, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€232,000  23 Salmon Weir, Annacotty

€279,000  22 Greenpark Close, South Circular Road

€290,000  26 Monaleen Heights, Castletroy

€77,000  55 Lock Mills, Grove Island, Corbally

€400,000  Lissnacarha, Castletroy

€167,000  9 Grennan Villas, St Joseph’s Street

€150,000  16 The Conifers, Castletroy

€550,000  32 Foxhollow, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€105,000  25 Beechwood Avenue, Newcastle West

€281,000  29 The Strand, O’Callaghan Strand

€110,000  35 Cluain Dara, Clonmacken, Ennis Road

€167,000  Curraheen North, Askeaton

€119,500  18 Dunquinn Manor, Knockane Road, Newcastle West

€160,000  33 Woodfield Green, Killeline, Newcastle

€80,000  8 Casement Avenue, Janesboro

€292,500  18 Nicholas Street

€35,000  Main Street, Abbeyfeale

€55,000  Apt 1, 11 Wickham Street

€175,000  36 an Drom Rua, an Reabog

€410,000  Tirconnell, Rich Hill, Lisnagry

€110,000  Abbeylands, Rathkeale

€240,000  12 Castletroy Heights, Castletroy

€65,000  Kilmihill, Ballingaddy, Kilmallock

€522,000  13 Caislean Nua, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€149,000  22 Cois Ghruda, Castletroy

€95,000  36 Wellfield, Garryowen

€130,000  Mountshannon, Lisnagry

€161,000  2a Fitzhaven Square, South Circular Road

€190,000  6 Shannonvale, Old Cratloe Road

€76,000  23 Lower Carey's Road

€55,000  Upper Sunville, Ardpatrick, Kilmallock

€190,000  29 Abbey Avenue, Corbally

€255,000  62 Bloomfield, Newtown, Annacotty

€205,000  65 Kylemore, School House Road, Castletroy

€100,000  78 Sexton St North, Thomondgate

€123,348  119 Arraview, Newcastlewest

€185,000  5 The Orchard, Castletroy

€70,000  7 Woodlawn, Loughill

€95,000  The Bungalow, Carnane, Fedamore

€207,049  104 Evanwood, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€40,000**  13 Beechwood Gardens, Newcastle West

€147,000  23 Cedarwood Grove, Castleconnell 

€160,000  97 Greenfields, Rosbrien

€187,000  Remich, Redgate, Old Cratloe Road

€165,000  Tullig, Dromcollogher

€372,559.46  39 Caislean Nua, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€159,471.36  57 The Strand, O’Callaghan Strand

€29,000  Finnoe, Ballyhahill

€58,500  1 Shannon Arms, Henry Street

€171,000  10 Cois Luchra, Dooradoyle

€58,300  3 Shannon Arms, Henry Street

€100,000  40 Wolfe Tone Street

€58,300  5 Shannon Arms, Henry Street

€58,300  6 Shannon Arms, Henry Street

€58,300  7 Shannon Arms, Henry Street

€58,300  Apt 2, Shannon Arms, Henry Street

€202,500  193 Glantan, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€100,000  4 Edward Court, Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock

€340,000  55 the Grange, Raheen

€88,000  11 Ballantyne Place, Steam Boat Quay

€132,500  11 Lissoleem, Bruree

€45,000  2 Barrack Street, Kilfinane

€93,000 10 Daar River Walk, Gortboy, Newcastle West

€98,000  2 Wingfield Orchard, Newcastle West

€83,000  Ballyneety, Shanagolden

€97,000  24 Chapel Court, Cathedral Place

€191,629  102 Evanwood, Golf Links Road

€236,000  313 Glantan, Golf Links Road, Castletroy

€110,500  Drombanna

€130,000  8 Riverside, New Street, Abbeyfeale

€35,000  154 Maiden Street, Newcastle West

€119,000  53 Daar River View, Newcastle West

€160,000  67 Norwood Park, St Patrick’s Road

€85,000  Ballyshonick, Pallaskenry

€190,000  17 Fernhill, North Circular Road

€34,000  51 Dalgaish Park, Moyross

€118,500  16 The Gardens, Pennywell

€255,000  49 Bloomfield, Newtown, Annacotty

€165,000  7 Iona Close, College Court, Castletroy

€40,000  Ardmore, Knocklong

€200,000  Lynmouth, 69 Mayorstone Drive

€267,000  Mulcair Drive, Annacotty

€103,800  114 Carraid Desmond, Newcastle West

€103,800  115 Carraig Desmond, Newcastle West

€120,000  35 Daly Avenue, Janesboro

€158,546.25  5 the Crescent, Ros Mor, Kilmallock Road

** In a small number of transactions included in the register the price shown does not represent the full market price of the property concerned for a variety of reasons