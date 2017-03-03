Trial date set in US for killing of Limerick man Jason Corbett

A TRIAL date has been set in the United States over the killing of Limerick man Jason Corbett.

Mr Corbett’s second wife Molly Martens Corbett, 33, and her father Tom, 66, a retired FBI agent, will go on trial on July 17 in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Both have pleaded not guilty to his second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Both defendants were last year granted bail on a $200,000 (€185,000) bond each. The accused have claimed they acted in self-defence.

Jason Corbett died from blunt force trauma and multiple cuts and skull fractures, after being hit with a baseball bat and a paving stone.

The children's biological mother, Margaret Fitzpatrick Corbett, died of an asthma attack on November 21, 2006.

Their children now live in Limerick with Tracey Lynch, Jason’s sister, and her husband David.

Molly Martens Corbett travelled to Ireland in 2008 to be an au pair to Corbett’s children. The couple married in 2011 and moved to the US.

She had sought to adopt the children, but Jason Corbett refused.

Ms Martens Corbett had sought custody and guardianship of the two children, Sarah, 9, and Jack, 12, soon after he was found dead on August 2, 2015, in the couple’s house.

In August last, Superior Court Clerk Brian Shipwash granted guardianship to Tracey and David Lynch in Limerick.

The custody battle was marked by allegations that Ms Martens Corbett physically and emotionally abused the children.

In court papers, Ms Lynch accused Ms Martens Corbett of being obsessed with getting the children to call her ‘Mom’.

Ms Lynch said at the time that the family was "relieved at the decision in North Carolina".

"We are so deeply moved and appreciative of all the kind messages, it eases a very painful journey to know people care. Limerick is just full of such wonderful people. Thank you," she added.