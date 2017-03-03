Jobs minister to make announcement at Limerick's Adare Manor

MINISTER for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell-O’Connor is due to make what is expected to be a significant jobs announcement at Adare Manor on Monday.

The five-star resort has been undergoing major refurbishment and construction works for the past 12 months, and is on schedule to open in late 2017.

“Currently there are 670 construction employees working daily on this restoration, refurbishment, expansion and golf course re-design project,” read a statement.

“The restoration works include upgrading and restoring internal finishes, furniture and woodwork, and repairing the external stonework and windows.

“The new designs by acclaimed architects Reardon Smith and interior designers Richmond will enhance all guest bedrooms and public areas,” the statement continued.

“These renovations will honour the building’s architectural heritage as a Neo-Gothic masterpiece and embody the hotel’s signature style, whilst incorporating the latest in contemporary luxury and technological innovations.

“We are also expanding the resort by constructing a new bedroom wing, which will add extra bedrooms bringing the total number of rooms to 104 bedrooms, while the addition of a splendid new ballroom will have the capacity of 350 people catering for events and international conferences. Both will be clad in limestone, complementing the architectural detail of the original Manor House.”

The enhancements are also set to include a state-of-the-art spa, pool and relaxation area, as well as a boardroom and cinema.

The resort was bought by JP McManus for around €30m in 2014, and has been closed for the renovations in order to create a “world class facility”.

It is believed that he purchased the resort with a view to returning the Irish Open to Adare, and with a long-term view of bringing the Ryder Cup to Adare in 2026.

World-renowned golf course designer Tom Fazio is leading the redesign of the property’s highly anticipated golf course.

In addition, the Carriage House and adjoining Manor Lodges will receive a full upgrade and renovation.