Abbeyfeale ready to showcase its dynamism and potential at expo

ABBEYFEALE is all set to show the world its dynamic heart this weekend when the first Enterprise Town Expo to take place in the town will be launched by the ever-popular RTE sports broadcaster, Marty Morrissey.

Some 120 businesses, clubs and organisations have signed up for the two-day event which it is hoped will kick-start a new chapter of prosperity and growth in the area and promote even greater community spirit.

And of course, Abbeyfeale being Abbeyfeale, it will all be done to a mighty musical track, with musicians of all ages lined up to entertain the expected crowds.

The Enterprise Town exhibition is an initiative of the Bank of Ireland and the Abbeyfeale event follows on hugely successful similar events in Askeaton, Kilmallock and Newcastle West as well as some 100 towns around the country.

It is intended as a showcase for existing and start-up businesses and services and for artisan producers. But there is also a strong community and schools element to the undertaking and a chance for everybody in the area to see the full panoply of what Abbeyfeale and its hinterland has to offer.

The Enterprise Expo, which takes place in Coláiste Íde agus Iosef, kicks off at 6pm on Friday evening when Marty Morrissey will cut the ribbon, assisted by Sean Broderick, who has been in business iin the town since the early 1950s when he first opened a tailoring shop.

“It’s also a weekend of fun for all the family, “ says organising committee PRO, John D Morris.

y and the wider Abbeyfeale community, admission is free and we look forward to meeting you there for your Abbeyfeale Enterprise Town.

Marty will introduce the business panel discussion ‘Past, Present and Future’ with Paul Collins MD Design Pro Ltd, Emma Stack of Divas and Dolls, Sean Broderick and Suzanne Rowley from West Limerick Resources.

Marty will also present the prizes to the winners of the schools competitions and interview 8-year-old Jayden Walsh who returned with two Gold medals from the Scottish Internationals recently, Jayden will give a demonstration of his award winning skills as well.

There will also be traditional music entertainment on the night from pupils from Scoil Mháthair Dé and Dromtrasna NS, from Templeglantine Comhaltas and Fleadh by the Feale and a comedy skit from The Abbeyfeale Drama Group.

Visitors on Friday night will also have the opportunity to take in the 120 stalls and displays that will be set up in the school’s spacious surroundings.

The Expo re-opens on Saturday morning at 11am where the emphasis will be on sport and community.

A sports panel discussion will include Sean Kelly MEP, former President of the GAA, Seamus Dennison who was capped for Ireland, Billy Lee, Limerick football manager and Marie Power a young Abbeyfeale woman who already has an All-Ireland medal for rugby.

There will be boxing and kickboxiing demonstrations and Clubify, the ultimate communication tool for sports clubs will give a presentation.

There will be plenty more music, as well as a chance to see the inside of a fire tender from the local fire station.

Teas and coffees will be served on both days and there will be goodie bags and spot prizes to be won. Entrance on both days is free and the organisers urge everybody to come along.

“It will be a fun family weekend,” they promise.