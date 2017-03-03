Three face trial over alleged intimidation of witness in Limerick

THREE men who are accused of threatening and intimidating a potential State witness in a firearms case are to stand trial at the Circuit Court.

Tyrone McMahon, aged 30, who has an address at Raheen Square, Ballinacurra Weston; Leon McNevin, aged 32 of the Steeples, St Laurences Road, Chapelizod and Ciaran Griffin, aged 26 of the Steeples, Ballyfermot each face a single charge relating to an incident at Raheen Square on April 27, 2016.

After books of evidence were served on each of the defendants at Limerick District Court, Sergeant John Moloney said the DPP consented to the matter being sent forward for trial at Limerick Circuit Court.

While Mr McNevin and Mr Griffin were remanded on continuing bail, gardai objected to a bail application made by Mr McMahon,

Detective Garda Fiona O’Connell said it will be alleged that Mr McMahon called to a neighbour of the potential witness and spoke to her after she was requested to attend the house.

Detective Garda O’Connell said it will be alleged he offered her money to withdraw her statement relating to a shooting incident which happened in September 2015.

She said it will also be alleged that he asked her give evidence in court that she was “stoned off her head when she made her original statement”.

The detective said she believes the defendant will make further attempts to intimidate the woman if released on bail.

She alleged Mr McMahon is a “volatile and dangerous individual” and she told the court she believes he as access to firearms.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told the defendant was previously granted bail but that it was recently revoked by the High Court after it emerged he flew to the UK in breach of his bail conditions.

Solicitor Tom Kiely said his client had returned to Ireland the following day and was not trying to evade the authorities.

He said Mr McMahon disputes the allegation that he has access to firearms and he told the court he would abide by any and all conditions if granted bail.

Judge O’Leary said she was refusing bail in the circumstances.