Shock following death of Limerick businessman in motorway crash

THE insurance industry in Limerick has been left reeling following the death of popular broker Padhraic Moran in a road crash.

Mr Moran, who lived at Mill Road in Corbally, sustained serious head injuries when the car he was driving left the road and crashed down an embankment off the southbound carriageway – between Junction 27 (Birdhill) and Junction 28 (Castletroy).

He pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which happened at around 7.40pm on Wednesday.

It is understood Mr Moran, who was a broker and consultant with Zurich, was returning to Limerick having attended a meeting in Dublin earlier in the day.

The Kerry native was also a former chairman of the Life Insurance Association (LIA) for the Limerick region.

“Padhraic would have been one of our most loyal members and he gave of his time in a very generous way and he would have been a volunteer on our committee and all I can say about Padhraic is that he was a lovely guy.

"He’s going to be really missed by everybody; anybody who worked with him and anybody who know him as a friend,” Pat O'Sullivan, chief executive of the LIA told Live 95FM.

A post mortem is to be conducted on the body of Mr Moran who is survived by his wife Anne and extended family.

Gardai in Nenagh are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash and are asking any witnesses to contact them on (067) 50450.