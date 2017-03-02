Man killed in motorway crash was living in Limerick

GARDAI have renewed their appeal for information following a fatal road accident on the M7 motorway.

The victim – a man in his 50s who was living in Limerick – sustained serious head injuries when the car he was driving left the road and crashed down an embankment off the southbound carriageway – between Junction 27 (Birdhill) and Junction 28 (Castletroy).

It is understood the businessman was returning to Limerick from Dublin when the accident happened at around 7.40pm on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem examination will be carried out later today at University Hospital Limerick.

It is understood the man, who has not been named by gardai, also has connections and family in Thurles and in North Kerry.

Several other accidents involving up to a dozen vehicles happened in the same area around the same time as weather conditions were particularly bad.

There are no reports of any other serious injuries although a number of people did require medical attention.

A stretch of the motorway which was closed overnight to facilitate a Forensic Collision Examination has since reopened.

Gardaí in Nenagh are investigating the fatal collision and are appealing for any witnesses to contact them on (067) 50450.