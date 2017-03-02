A Glutton for litter: Limerick welcomes revolutionary cleaning machine

LIMERICK is set to become the first city in Ireland to tackle litter with a revolutionary new machine, The Glutton.

This Wednesday, Limerick City Council today took ownership of The Glutton, a new outdoor cleaning solution. The high tech litter machine is a dust, noise and exhaust-free litter vacuum that has revolutionised the work of road maintenance staff around the world.

Mayor Kieran O’ Hanlon accepted the machine on behalf of the local authority from Sue Ann Foley, chairperson of the JP McManus Benevolent Fund.

The Team Limerick Cleanup (TLC) branded Glutton will be managed by a council operative, who has traded in his broom and his litter picker for the modern machine.

Easy to use, The Glutton industrial vacuum cleaner saves time and makes work more comfortable for the user, reduces effort, and improves health and safety. In addition to all that, its electric version is perfectly silent and environmentally friendly. It vacuums up all kinds of waste for up to 12 hours.

Speaking of her delight on handing over The Glutton to the council, Sue Ann Foley, chairperson of the JP McManus Benevolent Fund said: “We are delighted to hand this machine over to Limerick City and County Council today. The council has been instrumental in Team Limerick Clean-up and the Benevolent Fund are hugely grateful for their contribution to the initiative.

"The Glutton is set to complement our Good Friday clean-up and we look forward to seeing it in operation around the streets of Limerick," she added.

Mayor O'Hanlon said: "We are thrilled that Limerick is the first and only city in the country to use The Glutton. The machine is a huge asset to the on-going cleaning measures the Council has in place.

"Not only is it environmentally friendly, but it can be used in a number of locations from pavements, public roads and carparks. On behalf of Limerick City and County Council, I would like to express my sincere thanks to the JP McManus Benevolent Fund for this kind donation," he added.

Limerick’s huge clean-up TLC3 takes place on Good Friday - April 14 - and thousands have already signed up to take part.

Team Limerick Clean-Up3 (TLC3), is an initiative sponsored by the JP McManus Benevolent Fund, and supported by Limerick City and County Council. Endorsed by Paul O’Connell, the official partners include The Limerick Leader, Mr Binman, and Limerick's Live 95FM.