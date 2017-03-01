UPDATE: Man dies following accident on Limerick motorway

GARDAI have confirmed that a man has died following a serious road accident on the M7 motorway just outside Limerick city.

Emergency Services from Limerick and Tipperary attended the scene of the collision which happened between Junction 27 (Birdhill) and Junction 28 (Castletroy) shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

It is understood the man, who was aged in his 50s, sustained serious head injuries when car he was driving left the road and crashed down an embankment off the southbound carriageway.

Several other accidents involving up to a dozen vehicles happened around the same time as weather conditions were particularly bad.

There are no reports of any other serious injuries although a number of people did require medical attention.

M7 Southbound between jctns 27, Birdhill & 28, Castletroy is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 1, 2017

UPDATE : Collision on M7 between J27 - BIRDHILL and J26 - NENAGH (East) ROAD CLOSED .

Please Drive With Care ! — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) March 1, 2017

Five units of Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were deployed at the scene along with crews from Nenagh and Newport.

Gardai and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service also attended as part of a multi-agency response after the alarm was raised.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office confirmed that one man was pronounced dead at the scene and that a post mortem examination is to be conducted at University Hospital Limerick.

The road will remain closed overnight to facilitate technical and forensic examinations of the scene, which are likely to take some time.

