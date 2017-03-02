Brave Limerick teenager Megan Halvey-Ryan's surgery delayed again

A BRAVE Limerick teenager who suffers from scoliosis has had the date for her badly needed surgery put back.

Megan Halvey-Ryan, 13, who has an abnormal curvature of her spine, received communication from the HSE ahead of an appearance on the Late Late Show last month that she would be treated in Our Lady’s Hospital in Crumlin in the next week.

However, the devastated Dooradoyle girl was told this Tuesday that due to what her mother Sharon was told is “a backlog of surgeries”, her treatment has been put back.

At present, she added, a new treatment date is unclear.

Local Fianna Fail TD Niall Collins described the news as “unbelievable and completely unacceptable”, and plans to raise Megan’s case again with Minister Simon Harris.

Her mother Sharon said: “She is very upset, she is not great at all. She was crying all yesterday morning, and feels nothing good is happening for her. She’s very ill, and suffering an awful lot with stomach and bowel problems. Any time something good happens for her, it changes.”

Megan’s case was highlighted in an RTE Investigates documentary last month, focusing on people who have waited an extended time on public health waiting lists. She had been waiting for two years for the operation, which will reduce her pain.

Megan has been unable to attend her school at Villiers due to the pain she is in, with her spine now resembling an S-shape.

In response to the news, Mr Collins said: “That is incredible after all they have gone through. To have it cancelled and put back is just unbelievable and completely unacceptable. It shows the urgent need for the additional capacity problem to be addressed.”

On the Late Late Show, Megan spoke about the state-of-the-art operating theatre that has been lying idle in Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

In a statement, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin said Megan was offered two provisional surgery dates by the hospital.

The first date, March 9 is no longer possible due to a “more urgent case” scheduled for that day.

“Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin regrets that Megan is now being offered her second provisional date for surgery,” they added.