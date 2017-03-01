Flying the flag: Mr Gay Limerick competes for national title

MR GAY Limerick is hoping to bring home the Irish title to the city for the first time this weekend.

Dr Christian Moretti, 32, an Italian native, author, and a secondary school teacher in Croom, is up against seven other hopefuls to take the crown this Saturday night, March 4, in Cork.

The Spanish and Italian teacher will have to compete in a formal wear, and underwear/swimwear round during the 12th annual competition in Chambers Bar, Washington Street from 8pm.

All are welcome to travel with him for support on the night, as he competes against contestants from Cork, Dublin and Galway, in the first event held outside the capital.

The event will raise funds for St James’s hospital in Dublin, to help in their fight against HIV, with over €150,000 raised for this cause through successive events to date.

“I’m excited and nervous about the competition, but it should be fun,” he told the Limerick Leader.

There has never been a winner from Limerick to date. The judging panel includes Vivienne McCarthy, director of Lockdown Models, Dave Mac, of Red FM, and Bram Bierkens, producer of Mr Gay Belgium.

Tickets are priced at €10.