Students warned to behave for Rag week at University of Limerick

UNIVERSITY of Limerick students are being reminded that there is a “zero-tolerance policy” towards antisocial behaviour during Charity Week, which got underway on Monday.

The students’ union issued the guidelines in conjunction with An Garda Síochána, which outline the hefty fines for offenders ahead of the famous party week.

The Union is also warning that students could face disciplinary action with the university board if the guidelines are not adhered to.

“Please note that there will be a morning and evening alcohol checkpoints every day during Charity Week,” read the notice to all students.

“Student villages will also be checked at random. The college will be notified if gardaí are called to any noisy house parties and details of houses visited will be forwarded to the college authorities the next day with likely disciplinary action taken.”

Gardaí are on high alert for disruptive behaviour, fighting and littering, among other offences.

Drinking on the street could land students with a €70 fine, while disruptive behaviour between midnight and 7am could warrant a €140 fine.

On top of that, littering of bottles or any other rubbish could cause a student to be fined €150, the students’ union warns.

Charity Week revellers are also reminded of some more serious offences, including verbally or physically fighting — for which people could face a €1,000 fine or three months in prison — and failure to comply with gardaí — which is penalised with a €1,000 or up to six months in prison.

Students are advised to keep the noise down, secure all doors and windows, and avoid keeping large amounts of cash in their houses.

They are also told to mind their drinks, make sure all friends get home safely, and always have phones charged when going out.