WATCH: Gardai seek to locate thief who stole TV from Limerick supermarket

GARDAI are seeking information about the theft of a television from a supermarket in County Limerick last November.

A man, who can be seen stealing the flat screen TV, featured in CCTV footage recorded in the store which was broadcast during the Crimecall programme on RTÉ One television on Monday night.

In the footage the man who is wearing dark pants, a white shirt and a jacket can be seen carrying the TV from the Tesco store in the town.

The incident happened at around 4pm on November 25, last.

“He stops in front of a row of televisions and as he bends down you can see him tampering with the security tag on one of the boxes. He appears to remove the tag and then quite obviously carries the television out of the shop past the tills without paying,” said Garda Greg Freegrove.

Footage from outside the premises shows the man walking across the car park carrying the box containing the TV under his arm.

Anyone with information about the theft or the identity of the man is asked to contact Crimecall at 1800405060 or their local garda station.