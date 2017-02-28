Traffic accident on Limerick-Tipp Road causes disruption

AN early morning accident in Limerick this morning has disrupted traffic.

The N24 Limerick to Tipperary Rd was temporarily closed between Boher and Dromkeen while recovery services dealt with a truck in a ditch.

There were delays on approach both ways and gardai were advising people to avoid the area and take alternative routes.

The road has since reopened following the removal of the truck from the ditch, but delays remain in the area, according to AA Roadwatch.