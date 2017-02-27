All-out bus strike to hit Limerick

BUS services across Limerick are set to grind to a halt from next Monday after the main drivers union announced an all-out indefinite strike.

Members of the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) are expected to go to the gate from first thing next week after the bus firm’s board signed off on what are believed to be €12m worth of cuts.

These proposals include significant cuts to the X12 service from Limerick to Dublin’s Busaras, as well as to a host of other national routes.

If the action goes ahead, there will be far reaching consequences to city commuters who rely on public transport.

The state bus company runs seven regular bus services covering the city and its surrounds, as well as other irregular services covering rural Co Limerick.

On top of this, there are twice hourly services to Shannon Airport.

In a statement, the board of Bus Eireann said the cost saving measures are “vital to ensure the company remains solvent and can continue to trade as a going concern”.

They described the state of the company’s finances as “perilous”.

However, the secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union Dermot O’Leary said: “Bus Eireann management are determined to steer a course to conflict by issuing ultimatums to staff, before they have had the opportunity to digest, never mind analyse the detail contained in this latest missive. Placing an emphasis on, as it were, parking the race to the bottom agenda for now, and replacing it with broad sweeping generalisations under insider specific language is obviously designed to create an impression there has been a major shift in policy away from raiding workers’ pay packets to plug the policy induced financial gap at Expressway.”

He said the union has “no option” but to take strike action which was initially deferred last week after both parties agreed to go to the Workplace Relations Committee.