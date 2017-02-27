University of Limerick students go extra mile for charity 

SECOND year University of Limerick Sports and Exercise Science students are banding together to organise a charity event in honour of the late Jacinta O’Brien who passed away in 2004.

The Jacinta O’Brien 10k run will take place on April 9. This run, across the university campus, aims to raise funds for The Irish Cancer Society and The Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Jacinta was a member of the Physical Education and Sports Science Department in UL. Passing away in 2004 due to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome she has touched the lives of many by encouraging more active and healthy lifestyles.

“The Jacinta O’Brien run gives us a moment to remember an amazing woman, an inspiration. It gives us the opportunity as a class to raise funds for two charities that are very close to our hearts,” stated one of the organisers Anna Galvin.

Also on the day will be a relay race and a kids fun centre which includes face painting, an inflatable obstacle course and tents. Registration fees are adult: €20; early bird: €15; student: €15 and groups of four (relay) €60.

“We all know someone close to us or in our lives that have been affected by these illnesses. We are not only holding this race in memory of Jacinta, but also in memory of our loved ones,” said said organiser and UL student Seosamh McDonagh.

“This year is the 13th anniversary of Jacinta's passing, and as such we are hoping that you could help us to make the event bigger and better than ever! We are here to celebrate and continue her legacy!”

For more information and registration contact jacinta.obrien@outlook.ie or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/jacintaobrienplassey10k2017.