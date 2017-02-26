Woman airlifted to hospital from Limerick town

A TEENAGER has been airlifted to hospital after suffering a seizure at a house in Kilmallock.

Emergency services, including the Kilmallock Fire Brigade, responded to reports that a 19-year-old girl had fallen down a number of steps of a stairs after suffering a seizure this Sunday evening.

It is understood that the young woman had lost consciousness and CPR was performed.

The Shannon-based coastguard helicopter has responded to an incident in Kilmallock. It's understood a woman has been airlifted to hospital. — Áine Fitzgerald (@AineFitzgeraldA) February 26, 2017

Rescue 115 –The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter – was alerted and it landed at the GAA pitch in Kilmallock at 5.40pm.

The young woman was then airlifted to hospital.

It is understood that the teenager, who is from south Limerick, has an underlying health condition.

“Thankfully, she was responsive when she was airlifted to hospital,” said a spokesperson for the fire service.