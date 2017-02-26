Yellow weather warning in Limerick as Storm Ewan hits

A YELLOW weather warning for Limerick and several other counties remains in effect with Met Eireann predicting high winds and gusts of up to 110kph this Sunday.

The State Forecaster say the warning, which came into effect at 6am remains in place until 3pm this Sunday. The warning also includes counties Clare and Tipperary.

Storm Ewan, was arived in Ireland overnight has also seen an orange warning issues for several counties including Cork and Kerry.

Storm Ewan approaches pic.twitter.com/1wXaIyToar — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 25, 2017

There are no reports of any major difficulties in Limerick so far but gardai are appealing to motorists and other road users to remain vigilant.

