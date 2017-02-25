Emergency services attend scene of Limerick road accident

Emergency services are attending the scene of a three car collision at Rourke’s Cross on the main Limerick to Cork road.

One person has been taken to hospital following the multi-vehicle accident which happened around 9.30am this Saturday.

Paramedics from the National Ambulance Service attended the scene while gardai and three units of the fire service from Kilmallock and Charleville are still there.

While nobody sustained life-threatening injuries, a tow truck will be required to remove one of the vehicles from the road.

LIMERICK: Collision on N20 Croom/Charleville Rd at O'Rourke's Cross. Heavy delays, use alternative route if possible https://t.co/qvBPcgxUj8 — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) February 25, 2017

There are long delays at present but it is expected the N20 will be fully reopened by lunchtime.