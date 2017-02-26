Grave endeavours highlighted at Limerick Burial Ground Awards

IT WAS Sir William Gladstone that said, “Show me the manner in which a nation cares for its dead and I will measure with mathematical exactness the tender mercies of its people, their respect for the laws of the land and their loyalty to high ideals”.

The high ideals of communities across the county was highlighted at the annual Burial Ground Awards in the Woodlands House Hotel last week.

Voluntary parish committees, community councils, groups and individuals from across Limerick participated in the ninth event, which is organised by the community support services section of Limerick City and County Council.

St Joseph’s Burial Ground in Knocklong and Ardpatrick Burial Ground were selected as the overall winners in the modern and ancient categories at the gala ceremony.

The awards are divided into two categories, ancient and modern, with individual winners selected for the four areas of Annacotty, Kilmallock, Rathkeale/Adare and Newcastle West, which cover all of the city and county.

In presenting the awards, Deputy Mayor Noel Gleeson congratulated all the nominees, saying: “Everyone is deeply thankful for the time and effort that you all spend in the upkeep of the burial grounds”.

“I want to pay tribute to the communities, burial ground committees, burial ground caretakers and parish councils who look after the upkeep and maintenance of Limerick's 250 cemeteries and especially the winners - Knocklong and Ardpatrick.”

Gordon Daly, director of services, said: “Limerick City and County Council greatly appreciates the hard work and commitment of those across Limerick who maintain their local burial grounds.”

“They are a key part of our community infrastructure. I have witnessed first hand the pride when a new cemetery or extension is opened. Equally I am aware of the care, respect and sensitivity shown to our ancient burial grounds, many of which have been part of our communities for hundreds of years,” he added.

The community spirit and endeavour of all those nominated was rewarded at the Limerick Burial Ground Awards for 2016.

The full list in the modern section in Annacotty is: 1. Castlemungret; 2. Ballinure/ Mongfume 3. Taylors Cross, Community Burial Ground, Carnane.

Kilmallock: 1. St Joseph’s Burial Ground, Knocklong; 2. St Mary’s Burial Ground, Meanus; 3. St Patrick’s Burial Ground, Anglesborough.

Rathkeale/Adare: 1. St Mary’s Community Burial Ground, Ballingarry; 2. St Kyran’s, Community Burial Ground, Coolcappagh; 3. Shanagolden Burial Ground.

Newcastle West: 1. Aughlish Burial Ground, Feohanagh; 2. Calvary, Newcastle West; 3. Springfield Burial Ground, Broadford.

In the ancient section, Annacotty: 1. Raheen; 2. Killeenagarriff; 3. Carrigparson.

Kilmallock: 1. Ardpatrick; 2. Kilflyn; 3. Temple.

Rathkeale/Adare: 1. Croagh; 2. Ballinakill, Kilfinny; 3. Shanbotha.

Newcastle West: 1. Templeathea; 2. Castletown Conyers; 3. Monegea.

At the following day’s Cappamore-Kilmallock Municipal District meeting, councillors congratulated Knocklong and Ardpatrick on their success. “It is a wonderful night to celebrate everybody involved in the upkeep of our graveyards,” said Cllr Donegan.

Cllr Brigid Teefy said it is important to mark the fact that so many volunteers give up their time.

