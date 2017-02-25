New Foynes panel joins up with Atlantic Way

FÁILTE Ireland’s engaging new interpretation panel at Foynes Discovery Point, along the Wild Atlantic Way, has been launched by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan.

The installation of the panel is part of a wider initiative to bring local stories to life all across the Wild Atlantic Way route - from Donegal to Kerry.

“It features stories of the area chosen as a direct result of consultation and engagement with historians, heritage officers and other local experts. I hope that it prompts all who arrive here to stay longer to explore all there is to see and do in the vicinity,” said the minister at the launch.

Head of the Wild Atlantic Way, Fiona Monaghan said: “The rationale for the panels is to provide visitors with local stories which will add layers to the Wild Atlantic Way experience and bring each location to life for tourists.

“A key part of this phase of our development of the Wild Atlantic Way project has been a close and productive partnership with local experts and historians as well as with the individual local authorities along the route.”

Last year, Fáilte Ireland had developed photo points along the route, which were designed to literally ‘frame’ photographs taken by visitors at the beauty spots and scenic views along the route.

The new interpretation panels are being installed next to each photo point, and will tell the history and heritage of the area.