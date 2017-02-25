Limerick man is €53k richer despite 'stuck' Winning Streak ball controversy

A WEST Limerick family has made it a hat-trick of appearances on Winning Streak, after a father followed in his daughter’s footsteps to make it onto the show.

Patrick Langan took home €53,000 after his appearance on the show on Saturday night – the biggest winner on the night.

And the Athea man was at the centre of a Lottery controversy, when the ball machine got stuck during his turn.

The malfunctioning ball machine is supposed to draw a contestant’s number, who will then get the chance to correctly guess the location of the three wheels needed to progress to the big wheel and the grand prize.

“When they got to my turn, I had two wheels got, and the ball machine started going again, and my number, when that came up for the third time, it didn’t come all the way to the top of the bubble at the top of that machine. It only went half or three-quarter of the way up,” explained Patrick.

Mr Langan said that reports of the ball on the big wheel being stuck between two sums were false.

“It was the ball machine that was the problem. I had gotten the third wheel, sure the third wheel came up, they told me that I had it, that I was spinning the wheel, but next thing the Lotto people had to come in,” he said.

“They said it wasn’t a valid go. We were there for an hour waiting to see what the outcome would be,” he added.

Despite that turn being declared void by the legal team, all was well that ended well for the Limerick man, when he went on to draw the third wheel again – legitimately this time.

“They left me with the two wheels I already had, and the game continued as usual, so at the end of the day I got to spin the wheel anyway,” he added.

Patrick’s daughter Maura Curtin appeared on Winning Streak twice in 2009 and 2012.

There was plenty of excitement when his name was drawn to appear on the show, and the family are still receiving calls “day and night”.

The father of five retired this year from working with his brother Eddie as an agricultural contractor.

His wife Mairead and children Brid, John, Eamonn, Maura and Padraig – as well as grandchildren Sean and Áine Jameson from Glin and Ian and Danny Curtin from Brosna - were all cheering him on when he spun the wheel for the big prize.