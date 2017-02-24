€1m boost for newly opened primary school in Limerick

A NORTHSIDE primary school has received a major boost after it secured €1m in funding for a major school extension.

The new Thomond Primary School at the Ballynanty Road has secured the injection from the Department of Education.

The project will see a major school extension, with four classrooms and one resource room.

The school only opened in September 2015, after the merger of three other national schools: St Munchin’s Boys and Girls schools and St Lelia’s Infant School.

The new school is based at the old St Munchin’s girls school, and caters for 250 students.

It is as a result of such huge demand that the works are necessary.

Senator Kieran O’Donnell, who was informed of the funding by his party colleague, Fine Gael’s Education Minister Richard Bruton, welcomed the news.

“This €1m will be used to construct the urgently required four new classrooms and one resource room to cater for the increased pupil numbers at the now single school location. "From working with Thomond Primary school to advance this grant application, I know the accommodation pressures they have with the existing size of the school building. These new classrooms will make a great difference for both the pupils and staff in the school.”

He said construction should get under way quickly, due to the fact planning permission is already in place.

The news was also welcomed by Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan, a former student of St Munchin’s boys school.

He said the move will “ensure that no students are taught in prefabricated units.”

“The merger of the schools has been a great success,” he added.