Limerick bomb suspect released without charge

A YOUNG man who was arrested following the discovery of a homemade bomb in the car park of a Limerick garda station has been released without charge.

The 25-year-old had been in custody for almost 36 hours before being released this Thursday evening pending further directions from the DPP.

The alarm was raised shortly after 1am on Wednesday as a car, which had been stopped earlier in the night, was being searched in a secure compound at the rear of Henry Street garda station.

The vehicle had been seized by members of the divisional drugs unit elsewhere in the city and was driven to the garda station to facilitate the carrying out of a detailed search.

After the bomb was discovered the immediate area was sealed off and the assistance of the Defence Forces requested.

A bomb disposal team from Collins Barracks in Cork was dispatched to the scene and the improvised device, which was viable, was removed to a secure military installation for further examination.

After being safe the device was handed over to gardai.