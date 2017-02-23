Fisherman taken to Limerick hospital following long-range medevac

A FISHERMAN was taken to University Hospital Limerick last night after he was airlifted from a vessel 300km off the West coast.

It was the second such operation this week involving Rescue 115 – the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter.

The alarm was raised at around 6pm after the naval vessel, LÉ Roisin, responded to a request to provide medical assistance as a crew member was experiencing chest pains on board the Faroese fishing vessel.

Rescue 115 was dispatched from Shannon and the Air Corps Maritime Patrol Aircraft (CASA) which had been conducting a maritime patrol in the area provided Top Cover during the operation.

A medical crew from the LÉ Róisín boarded the fishing vessel and assisted in transferring the casualty to the Coast Guard helicopter.

Weather conditions were said to be difficult in the area at the time.

The man was was transferred by ambulance to UHL last night after Rescue 115 returned to Shannon.

His condition is not known.