Limerick man jailed for sexually assaulting woman at flat

AN alcoholic who woke a woman by beating her and demanding she perform oral sex on him has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment.

The 28-year-old woman had been drinking with the man in his apartment when she fell asleep.

She woke up to him standing over her and punching her in the face. The woman was naked but had no idea how she had got into the state of undress.

The 42-year-old painter and decoration who is originally from County Limerick, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to sexually assaulting the woman in a town in County Kerry on May 27, 2013.

Imposing sentence on Monday, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy noted the contents of a probation report which suggested the accused had showed some degree of empathy for the victim and may be a candidate for supervision in the community.

He imposed a six-year prison sentence, suspending the final two years on condition that he abide by all directions of The Probation Service when released.

Mr Justice McCarthy said the purpose of the supervision order was to protect the community and achieve reintegration of the accused into the community while recognising the gravity of the offence.

During the original sentencing hearing in December a local garda told the court that she responded to an emergency call and found the victim sitting in the stairwell of an apartment building naked and hysterically screaming.

The victim told the garda that the man had assaulted her and that she bit him when he he kept trying to put his penis in her mouth.

The garda told Marjorie Farrelly SC, prosecuting, that the victim told gardaí the man was still in the apartment and she was concerned that he was going to self harm.

Officers then forced the door of the man’s apartment and found him slumped on the floor with his wrists slashed.

The victim was taken to the sexual assault treatment unit where she was treated for bruising and injuries to her face.

The garda said the man was very aggressive. His hands were plastered to stem the bleeding. He was handcuffed and taken to hospital.

During interview he inisted that nothing had happened and said the woman had left his apartment earlier.

He was shown CCTV footage which showed she had remained there but he said he had no recollection of the incident.

The garda said the woman, who didn’t make a victim impact report, has since attended for alcohol counselling.

Michael Bowman SC, said his client wanted to apologise profusely to the victim. He said the man was an alcoholic who was taken to a psychiatric hospital on his initial arrest as he was not in a fit state to be interviewed.