Plans for extension of Limerick school lodged

A FUNDRAISING drive is underway as plans to build an extension at Our Lady Queen of Peace National School are progressing.

A planning application has been lodged with Limerick City and County Council and it is hoped permission will be granted in time to allow the works to take place over the summer.

If the plans are approved, two new classrooms and two new resource rooms will be built on the existing school campus, which is home to almost 350 pupils.

“Essentially the school has grown over the years and we now have two pre-schools – children begin here at two and-a-half so actually we have a ten year cycle of education in the school now,” said Michael Ryan, principal of the school which is located in Janesboro.

“We actually have a class in our PE room and we have some temporary accommodation which we would like removed,” he added.

While the Department of Education and Skills is to fund construction of the new buildings, Mr Ryan says he hopes a further €10,000 can be raised by the school community to assist with the project.

“The Department allocate what they call a devolved grant and it is up to the school to use that in the wisest way possible to get value for money. We have also set an aim to raise €10,000 ourselves and we are having a race night on the last Friday in June in the Spotted Dog,” he said.

The Parents’ Association will also be carrying out local fundraising between now and the end of the school year.

Once planning permission is approved, contractors will be appointed to carry out the works.

“All going according to plan, we would hope to have the new rooms open by September 1,” said Michael Ryan.